BREAKING: Adams out with COVID-19, impact players also out due to contact tracing injuries

(WCIA) — The Illini will be without several defensive starters against the Wildcats on Saturday. Illinois senior Tony Adams will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-10. Senior Nate Hobbs will also be out for contact tracing.

Status changes between the Iowa and Northwestern games



𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗱 → 𝗼𝘂𝘁

DB Adams

DB S. Brown

DB Hobbs

DL Perry

LB Tolson

DL Woods



𝗼𝘂𝘁 → 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲

RB Epstein

RB Fedanzo

QB Taylor — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) December 12, 2020

Adams will have to sit out of team activities for 21 days following his positive test, putting him out for the Big Ten Champions Week game. Hobbs will have to miss 10 days following his positive test result, it was not specified when the two tested positive.

Other impact defensive players are out, including defensive back Sydney Brown, defensive lineman Roderick Perry, linebacker Khalan Tholson, and defensive lineman Jamal Woods. That leaves six of Illinois’ defensive starters from last week out against Northwestern.

Linebacker Delano Ware will not play this weekend either. He quit the team this week.