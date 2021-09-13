Brandon Peters named starting QB against Maryland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brandon Peters is back and will start against Maryland, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema announced on Monday. Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski has taken all the quarterback reps the past two games and a half games in place of Peters, who went down in the first quarter of the season opener against Nebraska.

“Had a conversation with Art yesterday, brought him in and talked about where we’re at and what we’re doing,” Bielema said. “It wasn’t about what he did or didn’t do, he played extremely well, especially when he first entered the game going back to the Nebraska game.

“I thought the guys really rallied around him, did some good things but I told him if the role was reversed, if he were the starter and knocked out of the game and BP came in, we would do the exact same thing 100 times over.”

Peters completed three of his four passes against the Huskers for 35 yards before hurting his left, non-throwing shoulder. He left the game and didn’t return, with Sitkowski leading the team to a 30-22 win over Nebraska.

“BP is excited about the opportunity,” added Bielema. “A lot of the things that we had saw during fall camp, even going back to the spring and through the summer, weren’t able to be materialized yet but he obviously has a very live arm, a lot of experience and kind of a new offense for him so he’s seen this evolve now for two games not being on the field, not being involved in the game prep.”