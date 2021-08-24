Brandon Peters named Illini QB1

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Don’t expect to see a depth chart heading into Illinois football’s season opener against Nebraska. The Illini won’t release an official list, neither will the Huskers, but it’s been clear for weeks that Brandon Peters is QB1 for the Orange and Blue. New Illini head coach Bret Bielema made that official during his first weekly Monday press conference of the season. Other than Peters and a few other super seniors who have solidified their spots, there are a lot of questions about what the two-deep, or first and second string, will look like.

Illinois features 22 super-seniors this season, thanks to a blanket NCAA waiver due to COVID-19, allowing all players to return for an extra season of eligibility. It’s giving Peters the rare chance to play six years of college football, something the Avon, Indiana native is trying to take advantage of.

“I want to go out with a good feeling, I’m gonna do whatever I got to do to help the team win, and then on Saturday’s just let loose and execute,” Peters said on Tuesday. “It’s been a crazy ride, but wherever I end up I feel super blessed to be here, I always feel everything happens for a reason, and at the end of the day I’m just excited for this last year and to go have fun with the boys.”

This season will be Peters’ third at Illinois after transferring from Michigan. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound QB has started 16 games with the Illini, completing 54 percent of his passes for 2,313 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Peters missed three games last season due to COVID-19, a big part in his decision to return.