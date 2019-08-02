Brandon Peters makes Illini debut as team opens training camp

URBANA (WCIA) — Last year the quarterback room was AJ Bush Jr. and a room full of freshmen. Fast forward one year and it’s Brandon Peters and a room full of freshmen. In a way, not much has changed, as head coach Lovie Smith once again brings in a graduate transfer QB, this time from Michigan.

“I’ve only been here for about a month now, the guys have really welcomed me in,” Peters said. “There’s a really good family environment with the guys so I feel pretty comfortable already.”

Are you ready for some football?!? #Illini training camp is now underway. How many other football teams take school buses to get to camp? pic.twitter.com/nbRHxQlRNy — Craig Choate WCIA (@craigwchoate) August 2, 2019

Peters is from Indianapolis, so just a short drive back home. It played a part in his decision to pick the Illini. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback said he wasn’t familiar with the program or area before committing but did attend a camp in Champaign when he was a freshman in high school. Now he’ll get a chance to play in front of family and friends more often.

“I thought that was pretty amazing too just to have this opportunity to be around my family a lot more because at Michigan I’d see them maybe six, seven, eight times a year,” Peters said. “Now I could probably go home every weekend if I wanted to.”

The first @IlliniFootball practice is in the books for the 2019 season. The #Illini worked out for about 2.5 hours at the Campus Rec Fields. Hear from new QB Brandon Peters, WR @TrevonSidney and HC Lovie Smith as they talk for the first time, watch below: https://t.co/Z6RdXSUXey pic.twitter.com/YKluLUleaI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) August 2, 2019

Peters transferred to Illinois from Michigan after three seasons in Ann Arbor. He played in 10 games for the Wolverines, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2017. Shea Patterson took his playing time last season, leaving Peters looking elsewhere. He’ll have two years of eligibility with the Illini as a grad transfer.

“It’s a big benefit,” Peters said about playing at Illinois. “I saw it as a big opportunity to stay in the Big Ten. I had some MAC interest but in the long run it looked good just to stay in the Big Ten and compete.”

The Illinois football team opened training camp for the 2019 season on Friday morning at the Campus Rec Fields. @WCIA3Bret and @craigwchoate wrap up Day 1 in this digital only content we’re calling ‘Camping with the #Illini' here: https://t.co/C8mUe7ilZS — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) August 2, 2019

Peters will compete with highly touted true freshman Isaiah Williams for the starting spot. Redshirt freshmen Matthew Robinson and Coran Taylor are also in the mix, but Peters has a different skill set than the other three. His arm offers more than his feet, but don’t call him slow. Peters had an offer to play basketball at UNC-Greensboro out of high school before committing to Michigan. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith says he’ll adapt his offense to allow Peters more opportunities to succeed.

“To me there’s a misnomer first of, you don’t have to be a runner to run my offense,” Smith said. “You have to be a quarterback who can deal the ball accordingly based upon on how the defense plays you. Whether that’s throwing it, or whether that’s running, it can be a myriad of ways.”



“How do you balance it?” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said when asked how he’ll evaluate the position and potential starter. “When you get married you say, ‘How do you, why did you decide to marry this lady?’ Some things you just have a good feeling that it’s right, it’s what you should do.”

Day one ☝️for @IlliniFootball , and the QB competiton is alive and well. Plus plenty of action from new and returning #Illini. Full highlights on our website: https://t.co/cW9PjYtvXi pic.twitter.com/35VvWCTKNC — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) August 2, 2019

Lovie and Rod Smith will have the next four weeks to evaluate who will take the first snap against Akron on Aug. 31.