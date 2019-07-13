Brandon Paul signs with Olympiacos

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Illini Brandon Paul has been bouncing around professional leagues since graduating from Illinois in 2013. Now, he’s on the move again.

Paul spent the 2017-2018 season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, but was cut in the 2018 offseason. He signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2018-2019 season. Now, he’s on the move again.

Paul signed a two year contract with Olympiacos this week, the top program in the Euro League. It was one of multiple options for the Gurnee native, that included the NBA. But in the end, he felt more time in Europe was best for him professionally and personally.

“Had a couple options on the table as far as the NBA and two-way contracts went and I had another offer from my Chinese team that I finished up with last year but I have a good relationship with David Blatt, who’s the coach over there and we’ve been talking over the course of the last two seasons and I felt like that was the best opportunity for me,” Paul said. “I think the NBA option is always going to be there and at this point I would have to be sacrificing a lot of money, which is not something I want to do. I’m 28 years old, I’m in my prime so I want to continue to get better and like I said, the NBA is not going anywhere.”

The Euro League is the second best league in the world, only behind the NBA.