Brandon Paul on playing with House of ‘Paign: “I feel like it’s been a long time coming”

WCIA — Former Illinois basketball standout Brandon Paul will be back in Orange and Blue this summer, suiting up with House of ‘Paign in The Basketball Tournament. The Illini’s ninth all-time leading scorer has been playing overseas in Australia the past year, following stints in China, the EuroLeague, the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs and more.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Paul said during a Zoom press conference with reporters. “I know how much the fans have been following this team and I feel like it’s been a long time coming and a lot of people have been waiting for this team to become a team so I’m excited.”



“I’ve been around a lot of guys in my time in the basketball world and Brandon is right up there in one of the most competitive dudes that I’ve been around,” House of ‘Paign head coach Mike LaTulip said. “So adding a guy like that to the team, to go along with his skillset, go along with his versatility and his leadership, it goes a long way.”

The House of ‘Paign, an Illinois alumni team, opens up play in Peoria in the TBT Illinois Regional on July 24th. The 64-team field has a $1 million winner take all prize, with the finals played in Dayton, Ohio. The Hosue of ‘Paign roster includes eight former Illini players: Leron Black, Nnanna Egwu, Andres Feliz, Demetri McCamey, Kipper Nichols, Brandon Paul, Rayvonte Rice and Jaylon Tate, as well as former South Dakota State player Mike Daum and Northwestern’s Juice Thompson.