Brandon Paul announced to House of ‘Paign roster

(WCIA) — Former Illini Brandon Paul will play with the House of ‘Paign at The Basketball Tournament this summer. Last season, Paul played with Carmen’s Crew, the Ohio State Alumni Team.

Paul is among the Top-10 leading scorers at Illinois, and played a big role in the program’s 2013 NCAA Tournament run. The Gurnee, Illinois native has spent the last eight years playing professionally, including a brief stint with the San Antonio Spurs from 2017-2018. This season, he played with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, averaging 13.7 and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Brandon. Paul. ( @BP3 ) — House of 'Paign (@IlliniTBT) June 17, 2021

Paul is the 10th addition to the roster, following Juice Thompson and former Illini Jaylon Tate who were added to the team on Wednesday. The House of ‘Paign will play their first game of The Basketball Tournament on July 21st at 1 p.m. CT at the Peoria Civic Center, as they try to bring home the $1 million winner-take-all grand prize.