Brandin Podziemski commits to Illinois

WCIA — Brandin Podziemski is coming to Champaign. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard verbally committed to Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, picking the Illini ahead of a final five of Kentucky, Miami, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Podziemski is a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021, ranked 72nd nationally, according to 247Sports.

The St. John’s Northwestern Academies senior was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin and the Associated Press Wisconsin Player of the Year after scoring 974 points this season, the seventh-best single-season total in state history, according to the AP. Podziemski led his high school team to a 21-7 record and a regional championship, averaging 35 points per game, second best in the state. The left-hander also averaged 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per game.

Podziemski is the fourth player in the Class of 2021, joining fellow high school recruits Luke Goode (signed) and Ramses Melendez (committed), as well as Florida transfer Omar Payne.