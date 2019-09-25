Brain cyst not slowing Central A&M’s Waterman down

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Every Friday night, the Central A&M Raiders go to battle but Keegan Waterman is fighting a battle of his own.

“I wanna be out here for my teammates,” Waterman said. “And If I can be out here and always have them pushing me, I can push them, and I’ll always have that last fighting edge.”

This summer, the senior lineman was diagnosed with a brain cyst. The condition comes with some precautions, but doctors say Keegan is still safe to play football. He takes medicine to help control severe headaches, some that last several days.

“He said: ‘Coach I won’t miss a thing,'” Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said. “And after that you hear about a kid and what he’s gone through and say that type of stuff, you have nothing but respect for him and root for him.”



“When I’m out there and I start getting a headache I can’t really focus on what’s going on, and I just have to push the pain back and just focus on what’s going on and think, and really think, and listen to my teammates,” Waterman said.

And his teammates have shown nothing but support, some of the em even motivated by what he’s able to do. Waterman has started every game on the offensive line, helping the Raiders score more than 40 points per game, the highest in the Central Illinois Conference thru the first four games.

“Him just being able to wake up in the morning and come to school is a great accomplishment,” Central A&M senior receiver Jacob Paradee said. “Just watching the things that he’s able to do with that brain cyst is crazy.”



“He’s just a super tough guy, he’d do anything for the team,” Central A&M senior quarterback Connor Heaton said. “He just comes in week in, and week out, trying his best, and doing whatever he can to help the team win.”

While Keegan’s condition can sometimes be a challenge, he’s doing his best to keep his focus on the field. And the Raiders will need to play their best game Friday night at St. Teresa with first place in the conference on the line.