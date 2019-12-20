Braggin’ Rights up for grabs

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois will face Missouri on Saturday, December 21st for the annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.

Illinois has won 5 of the last nine match-ups, but lost to the Tigers 79-63 last season. It’s one of the biggest rivalries of the season for the Orange and Blue, and even the newcomers know what to expect. Kofi Cockburn is among those who will make his debut at the Enterprise Center.

“They just told me that it’s going to be loud,” says Cockburn. “A lot of chanting and to just hold my head, control my emotions and we’re going to be good.”

Head coach Brad Underwood has won just one Braggin’ Rights game in his tenure, winning 70-64 in his first season with the Illini.

“It’s fun, it’s unique, I love being a part of this game. Mizzou is playing their best basketball. Cuonzo is doing a great job, this is a veteran team. Almost everybody knows the cast of characters that they’re going to put out there.”

Tip-off is at 12 PM C.T. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the game will be televised on SEC Network.