Braggin’ Rights game set with unique way to determine who hosts

WCIA — The annual Braggin’ Rights game between Illinois and Missouri will be played this year, with a twist. St. Louis will not host the event due to COVID-19, instead a coin flip with determine whether the rivalry matchup will take place in Columbia or Champaign on Dec. 12.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz will decide the fate of the game with the coin flip on Thursday night during a live production at 6 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube, and both schools’ official athletic websites.

This should be fun #Illini fans:



Dec. 2 Illinois-Baylor at Jimmy V Classic in Indy (reports)

Dec. 8 Illinois at Duke in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Dec. 12 Illinois-Missouri in Braggin' Rights — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 11, 2020

“The Braggin’ Rights game is special,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “It is important to our teams, our Universities, and our fans. It also means a great deal to the city of St. Louis. We enjoy a nearly 40-year partnership with our many friends in St. Louis and the Enterprise Center; unfortunately complications in the current climate are too many to hold this year’s game there. We look forward to returning the Braggin’ Rights game to Enterprise Center in the coming years, but are excited to bring the 2020 edition of this series on campus. In a time when so many difficult scheduling decisions are being made, we worked diligently with our friends at the University of Missouri to ensure this great rivalry game will continue. Our calendars are all marked for December 12. Now let’s hope the coin lands with the “I” up!”

This will mark the first time since 1979 that the annual rivalry game between Illinois and Missouri won’t be played in St. Louis. The Illini lead the all-time series 32-18 but have lost back-to-back games to the Tigers.