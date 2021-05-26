Brad Underwood searching for third assistant

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini head coach Brad Underwood hasn’t had much time to relax during the offseason–especially following a year where he has to replace all three of his assistant coaches.

Stephen Gentry, Orlando Antigua, and Chin Coleman have all left the Illini for other top programs following the recent success of Illinois. Underwood has already hired former Illini Chester Frazier, and promoted Geoff Alexander. He’s still searching for his third assistant, and is looking for the right fit among several top candidates for the job.

“We’ve had calls from guys that would literally blow your mind in terms of people wanting this job, and people know where our brand is at and that’s been awesome,” says Underwood. “As much as I don’t enjoy like pieces on the court, the same goes for my staff. Give me a little something different than Chester, or something different than what Geoff gives us. I’m going to be pretty diligent in what I’m looking for and do as much background as I can and we’ll find the right guy.”

Underwood said he has great support from athletic director Josh Whitman, in terms of providing n attractive budget for the next assistant’s salary.