CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — UCS and UCLA will be joining the Big Ten Conference in August 2024. Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood says he’s excited to welcome new teams to the conference. He said both schools “fit the Big Ten mold.”

“I think it’s exciting,” Underwood said. “I think it’s tremendous foresight to kind of get away from what we call a traditional way of thinking and expansion and I think it can do nothing, but benefit the Big Ten and I think the Big Ten will also help those two schools. You’re talking about two great academic institutions and basketball’s been historic. You’re talking about UCLA, maybe the all time greatest program in college basketball.”

Both teams will join the Big Ten Conference in August 2024.