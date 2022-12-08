NEW YORK, Ny. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are coming off a huge win in overtime over #2 Texas. Head coach Brad Underwood says he’s used to having go-to players in Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier.

Now, Underwood says he’s unsure who to rely on in big games. With different players stepping up in different games, the Illini have had a different player step up and lead the team in scoring in majority of their games.

“I’m swallowed up and I’m full with the capacity that this team and the ceiling this team has, but yet I still don’t quite have a grasp,” Underwood said. “I sit there and look at a play card and going, ‘man, okay, we just kind of spread the floor, do a couple of little things, that’s our best offense sometimes. So that’s very different. We’ve relied on Terrence a lot. I think we want to rely on Matt. Coleman’s been in that spotlight a bunch.”