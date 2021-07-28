Brad Underwood, Kendall Gill weigh in on Ayo Dosunmu before Thursday’s NBA Draft: “His best days are in front of him”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu’s hard work is about to pay off in a big way. The former Illini will hear is name called in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the only question is where will he fall? Dosunmu is projected as a late first round pick by most experts, he will celebrate the night with family and friends at a private ceremony in his hometown of Chicago.

“His best days are in front of him,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Wednesday. “Some team is going to be ecstatic. Good things should happen to good people and good things should happen to people who work really hard and Ayo is going to be rewarded for that.”

Former Illini standout Kendall Gill is expecting big things from Dosunmu. Gill played in the league for 15 years with seven different teams.



“I think he’s going to be a perfect combo guard. I think he did a wonderful job this year of showing his versatility. Also, his ability to make big shots. He’s perhaps one of the most clutch players in Illinois history.”