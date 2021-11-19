Brad Underwood could play against alma matter, former Illinois head coach Bruce Weber

(WCIA) — There are plenty of storylines heading into the Hall of Fame classic, including the potential Illinois vs. Kansas State matchup on Tuesday. Both teams need to win or lose on Monday, for them to tip-off in Kansas City.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood played Kansas State from 1984-1986, and had an assistant coaching stint with the Wildcats as well. If they face Kansas State next week, former Illinois head coach Bruce Weber will also get to coach against his former team. Weber coached at Illinois from 2003-2012. Current Illinois assistant Chester Frazier also played under Weber during his time as Illini head coach.

1⃣1⃣ wins

1⃣ loss



The #HOFClassic teams are rolling on their way to Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/SL3B3exmhf — Hall of Fame Classic (@HOFClassic) November 19, 2021

“Obviously I’d be lying if I told you it’s not going to be an emotional,” says Weber. “I know Brad well, know Illinois well, know Chester Frazier well — my old player and assistant is there now. The bigger picture is that they’re a top team in the country, and it’s a great opportunity for our team if we get to that point, to play a quality opponent.”

Kansas State is set to play Arkansas in the second game of the Hall of Fame classic on Monday night. The Illini will play first with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off against Cincinnati on ESPNU.