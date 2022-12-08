TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Ella Boyer is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Tuscola basketball guard has helped the Warriors to a 10-0 season, leading her team with 16 points for their 50-39 win over St. Thomas More.

Boyer is one of the best three-point shooters in Tuscola program history, shooting 31.5% beyond the arch and averaging 13.4 points per game. The senior is also a two sport athlete signing to play softball at Illinois State.

“We’re playing so well together and we’re playing fast, but under control at the same time. I think we have a lot of talent and I think something this year is just we have trust amongst all they players and everyone on the court can do anything with the ball and so I feel like that’s really helping us a lot,” Boyer said.

Boyer is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//