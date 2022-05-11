TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola softball is a family affair for Ella and Ava Boyer. The sisters are leading the Warriors in their first season playing together.

“We are split up in the summer for travel ball,” Tuscola junior Ella Boyer said. “My mom has to go with my sister, and my dad comes with me and vice versa. Playing on the same team, I’m sure our family loves watching us and I love playing with my sister.”

Ella holds down shortstop, with freshman Ava not far away at second, but the plate is where they do the most damage. The sisters lead the team with batting averages over .500 on the season and each with more than seven home runs.

“I don’t really try to hit home runs obviously as a smaller person,” Ella Boyer said. “It’s just trying to hit it hard. I know me and my sister have definitely discovered that.”

The Boyers pace a Tuscola offense averaging more than 10 runs a game. A year removed from an undefeated regular season, some counted the Warriors out after graduating five seniors. With new pitcher Kerri Pierce in the circle, the run production has made the transition easier.

“Last year we had a lot of girls who were hitting really well and it carried over, which has helped greatly,” Tuscola senior pitcher Kerri Pierce said. “It helps to know we can put a bunch of runs up.”



“We lost a big pitcher and we knew Kerri was going to throw strikes, we had to play defense behind her and score runs behind her,” Tuscola third baseman Taylor Musgrave said.

The offense has led the Warriors with 16 wins in their first 20 games. With family manning the middle of the diamond, the team as a whole has grown a familial trust up and down the order to keep the runs scoring.

“We definitely found confidence in ourselves, we know we can hit the ball hard,” Ella Boyer said. “Everyone knows that everyone can. If we do something bad on the play, we know the person behind us will pick us up.”

After falling in the sectional semifinal a year ago, Tuscola is motivated for a deep postseason run and their first sectional title since 2016.