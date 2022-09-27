PAXTON (WCIA) — Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Robert Boyd-Meents might be a quiet guy but don’t let his lack of words fool you, he is making a loud impact on the field for the Panthers this fall.

“I’m just doing what I can do on the field and off the field,” Boyd-Meents said.

“He’s just an animal. He doesn’t talk,” Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior receiver Aiden Johnson said. “He doesn’t like run his mouth in games or anything, he just stays in his own lane and he just runs the ball hard. I mean, there’s not much else to it.”

Boyd-Meents has rushed for nearly 200 yards per game this season, to go along with 18 touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore caught head coach Josh Pritchard’s eye during training camp.

“We knew Robert was going to be special,” Paxton-Buckley-Loda head coach Josh Pritchard said. “Really like in July he was kind of behind where we wanted him to be and then all of a sudden in August he shows up and we’re like, ‘Woah, what happened to you in the last month?”

And since that time, Boyd-Meents has made a name for himself as the starting tailback for the 5-0 Panthers.

After only playing special teams as a freshman, Robert is still getting used to the bright lights of Friday night and the attention that comes along with it.

“I feel great to be on the starter back on varsity and all that,” Boyd-Meents said. “We’re doing pretty good. Communication is well and all that. They’re just blocking for me to get me through holes so I can score touchdowns.”



“He does a lot of things for us and I’m just happy he’s on my team because he makes me look probably a better coach than I really am,” Pritchard added. “He’s just super talented and that’s kind of why we give him the football and he just makes things happen for us.”

And the Panthers will look to continue that game plan heading into the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week against Prairie Central in a battle of undefeated teams that could go a long way into determining an Illini Prairie Conference champion.