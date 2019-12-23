Bowl Bound 2019

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- "Get your mind right." That message has been the motto for Illinois Football this season. It was coined by Illinois Head Strength and Conditioning coach Lou Hernandez who helped the Illini reach success on the field by challenging them in the weight room.

"Get your mind right, that's our philosophy in this weight room," says Hernandez. "We only want 1 hour of your time, but it better be locked in a focused"