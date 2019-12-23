WCIA — The Illinois football team is getting ready to play in its first bowl game in five years after an up-and-down season. The WCIA 3 Sports team looks back on the season in ‘Bowl Bound 2019’, a 30-minute special dedicated entirely to the Illini. Bret Beherns, Craig Choate and Marlee Wierda anchor the show, reliving every game, while also looking ahead to the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30. As the only station to go to every game, WCIA 3 was there every step of the way this season and continues to be Your Illini Nation.
Bowl Bound 2019
The WCIA 3 Sports Team recaps the Illini football season and gets you ready for the Redbox Bowl with a 30-minute special