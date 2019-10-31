Bosmans-Verdonk back on the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is one of the true freshman that should see some sizable court time this season. His highly anticipated debut is expected on Friday night when the Illini open their season with an exhibition game against Lewis.

Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Bosmans-Verdonk has been participating fully in Illini practices, after being sidelined due to an injury. The Belgium-native competed for the first time since July in their closed scrimmage against South Carolina.

“He was nervous, he was like any other freshman that hadn’t practiced in a long time. Benjamin is very cerebral, and he understands exactly what we’re doing. But his instincts–he made a couple of great passes, and defensively was fine–so typical freshman stuff.”

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 16 points, six assists and six rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field in high school. Bosmans-Verdonk also competed for Belgium in the FIBA U16 European Championship.

“I expect a lot of big things for myself,” says Bosmans-Verdonk. “Just because you got to expect a lot from yourself to be able to do great things. But I definitely plan to have a big impact.”

The Illini tip off against Lewis at 8 p.m. CT at the State Farm Center on Friday, November 1st.