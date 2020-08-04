Bonner opts out of season: “I can’t go out with my senior year like this”

WCIA — Ra’Von Bonner doesn’t have any regrets, despite not knowing what his future looks like. The former Illinois running back officially opted out of the season, meaning he’s off the team and out of the program. The Cincinnati native is still on scholarship but will not be listed on the roster this fall for the Illini.

“It may be difficult to watch however I am at peace with my decision,” Bonner said during a Zoom call. “I can’t go out with my senior year like this. I want a full senior year with 12 games, potentially with 13, 14 to get more film for the NFL to see.”

Bonner played in 12 games for the Illini last season, rushing 65 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a receiving touchdown as a junior. In his career, Bonner rushed for more than 800 yards and score 10 touchdowns