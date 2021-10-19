Boatright leads Centennial football into regular season finale against rival Central with playoff eligibility on the line

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Brady Boatright decided to try out for the football team his sophomore year, he didn’t have many expectations.

“I was just ready to start JV, get used to the game a little bit and then week 6 against Urbana, for homecoming, this first game was homecoming, and Coach Jackson told me I had to start,” Boatright reflected at practice on Tuesday.

At the time, Boatright hadn’t even played football for a year, but has been the starting quarterback for the Chargers ever since.

“If I’m being totally honest it was rough,” Centennial head coach Kyle Jackson said. “He had a rough start, which to see where he’s at now is just evidence of how far he’s come, he’s just improved tremendously, and we’re really proud of how far he’s come.”

Now the QB1 has thrown for more than 600 yards this season, along with and more than a dozen touchdown passes. That’s led to two Division-III offers but before he heads to the next level, he wants to get the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2015. At 4-4, Centennial is one win away from qualifying for the postseason. A victory over Champaign rival Central (2-6) in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week would all but seal their postseason destiny.

“I’m going to make sure, as one of the leaders that we’re all locked in, and we’re all ready to go,” said Boatright. “We’re not going to take anyone lightly, it’s going to be a show on Friday and that’s what I’m excited for in general.”