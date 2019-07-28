BMW Championship coming to Illinois

MEDINAH, Ill. (WCIA) — The season long Race for the FedEx Cup comes thru suburban Chicago in a couple of weeks, as the PGA Tour’s best golfers tee it up at Medinah Country Club for the BMW Championship.

This private course has hosted some of the world’s top events, the most recent, the 2012 Ryder Cup when the US blew a 4 point lead on the final day, as Europe scored 8.5 points to retain the cup for one of the greatest comebacks in Ryder Cup history. The Europeans labeled it Miracle at Medinah.

That’s just one of several big time tournaments at this historic venue. Three US Opens and two PGA Championships top the list, including Tiger Woods’ second major in 1999, when he battled Sergio Garcia to the finish. The 19-year old Spaniard made the 16th hole famous, running up the fairway after hitting a 6-iron 200 yards on the green from behind a tree. That red oak tree was removed, so you won’t be able to see it during the tournament, but 20 years later this course is full of history, with even more ready to be made during the BMW Championship.

“They can expect to see I think a really good competitive golf course that’s going to be a bit of a challenge for the golfers,” Bruce D’Angelo said. “It’s been played in the past, it’s got a lot of history.”

“It’s really an iconic club in the history of golf, not only in just Chicago but in the world so coming out here and see the facility that you may otherwise not get a chance to see, I think will be very interesting,” WGA Senior VP of Tournaments Vince Pellegrino said.

This is the second leg of a new three tournament swing to crown the season PGA champion. Only the top 70 players will be here, meaning there’s a chance you could see former Illini Scott Langley in the field. The top 30 will advance to the TOUR Championship in Atlanta the following week.