Block wins Athlete of the Week

VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Four-sport standout Kyleigh Block is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Villa Grove senior has played golf, volleyball, basketball and softball for the Blue Devils and will go down as one of the school’s all-time greatest players after scoring a single game record 47 points in her final home basketball game earlier this month. Through two volleyball matches, Block already has 11 kills and 21 assists, but she’ll focus on basketball next year playing at Illinois Central College in Peoria.

“The recruiting the process is one of the toughest things I’ve ever done,” Block said. “Making that decision was such a big stress reliver for me and I’m just overjoyed to get the opportunity at the next level, because like you said, a lot of people just don’t get that opportunity.”

