WCIA — Mahomet-Seymour senior pitcher Blake Wolters is the Gatorade Illinois Baseball Player of the Year. The annual award is given to an outstanding athlete, who also shows high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character off the field. Wolters shined on the diamond in his final prep season, posting a 7-1 record with 0.43 ERA. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed pitcher struck out 106 batters in 48.2 innings, while only giving up 13 hits and 14 walks. He also hit .440 at the plate with nine home runs and 39 RBI.

Wolters has 3.96 GPA in the classroom and volunteers regularly in the community. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Arizona this fall, but is projected as an early-round selection in July’s Major League Baseball draft.