WCIA — Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters can now call himself an All-American. Wolters is a third team selection on the ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America teams, released Tuesday. The Arizona signee is a projected high round draft pick next month, ranked the 35th best overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

Wolters won his second straight WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year award last week, after striking out 106 batters in just 48.2 innings. He only allowed 13 hits in nine appearances, with three no hitters, all while also hitting .440 at the plate with nine home runs. Wolters won the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year as well.

The MLB Draft runs July 9-11.