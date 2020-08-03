CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — As a black student-athlete at a Predominately White Institution, Kennedi Myles decided to get involved with the Big Ten Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Coalition. Part of her mission is to help spread black culture on the court and on-campus.

Some of her ideas include allowing the Black National Anthem to be played at Illinois games, and wearing black jerseys for Black History Month. It’s all part of the bigger picture to combat racism in our country.

“We want to get to a point where Black Lives don’t only matter, but they’re equal,” says Myles. “I want us to get to a point where we can be who we really are, and still fit into these situations, that might feel uncomfortable right now.”

She spoke more about her mission to WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda, you can watch their conversation in the video above.