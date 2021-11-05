Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin seeking trip to the quarter-finals

BISMARCK (WCIA) — The second round of high school football playoffs continue this weekend and it’s no surprise to see Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin in the 2A bracket this year. The Blue Devils have made 11 consecutive appearances in the playoffs under head coach mark Dodd. They finished the regular season undefeated, and are looking to get back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

“I think we’re playing our best ball right now, five or six weeks ago I really wasn’t sure this team had it in them,” says Dodd. “But they’ve proved me wrong and they’ve showed me. I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

The Blue Devils would have been playoff eligible during the 2020-21 season, but the State Series was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Last time I was here it was sophomore year, two years ago,” says quarterback Dawson Dodd. “And there’s nothing like high school playoffs.”

In their first-round win over Virden North Mac, Dodd passed for 193 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 40 yards and another touchdown.

The Blue Devils are set for a 1:00 p.m. kick-off on Saturday. They play the No. 6 seed Nashville at home.