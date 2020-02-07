Big Time Basketball: The battle for first

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) — First place is on the line in the Big Ten tonight as No. 20 Illinois hosts No. 9 Maryland. It’s the first game between two ranked teams at State Farm Center in 7 years.

WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns reports on how much the Illini have grown in Brad Underwood’s tenure and why the third year Illini coach says nobody in America loves their team like he does.

Watch that story plus take a trip around the conference with reports from several other teams and towns on Big Time Basketball.