Big Ten Tournament moved from Chicago to Indianapolis

(WCIA) — Illinois will be spending a lot of time in Indiana this season. The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Big Ten Tournament will be moved from Chicago to Indianapolis, and will be played from March 10th to the 14th.

The tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium instead of the United Center in Chicago. Per a release from the league, “The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament was also moved to Indianapolis, and surrounding venues around the state.

Last season, the Big Ten tournament was held in Indy, but the Illini never got the chance to take the court after the season was canceled due to COVID-19.