Big Ten tournament canceled as sports put on hold across the country

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The sports world as we knew it just 24 hours ago is on hold. From professional athletics to high school, all players and fans are feeling the effects of the coronavirus in one way or another. For NCAA basketball fans, this is a dark day. March Madness is no more, after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Thursday afternoon that all winter and spring championships are cancelled. The decision came after the Big Ten released that its annual conference tournament was scrapped.

“I don’t want to be in a position looking back saying, ‘If only we would have canceled this tournament,'” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “And I know we all love college athletics, basketball women’s and men’s. This is a great time of the year as part of our fabric of our country but again this are not easy decisions but I feel really good about the decision we made to cancel our Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.”

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020

All NCAA remaining winter and spring sports are now cancelled for the rest of the semester, meaning seniors won’t get a chance to end their seasons competing for a championship. It’s the first time since 1938 that an NCAA men’s basketball champion won’t be crowned.