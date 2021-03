(WCIA) — The Big Ten Conference has finalized the 2021 Tournament bracket, with the Illini clinching the No. 2 seed–their highest seed since 2009.

Illinois will start tournament play on Friday, facing the winner of No. 10 Indiana vs. No.7 Rutgers. The Illini have a chance to face the No. 3 seeded Hawkeyes on Saturday, if Iowa beats Wisconsin, or the winner of the Penn State/Nebraska matchup. Below is a full look of the bracket: