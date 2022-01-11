Big Ten to announce football schedule tweaks

WCIA — The Big Ten will update its 2022 football conference schedule to reflect tweaks made during the 2020 football season.

The announcement will come on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten plays nine conference games, with teams playing all other six teams in their own division and three teams from the opposite division.

Illinois was scheduled to play Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State as their cross-division games in 2022. Penn State seemed to post an early version of the unreleased schedule, with the game against Illinois being replaced with a game against Northwestern.