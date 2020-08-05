Big Ten announces fall football schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Big Ten football schedule has been released for the Fall 2020 season, with the first games starting Sept. 3-5.

Illini Football will host Ohio State to open the season on the evening of Sept. 3.

Illinois schedule:

9/3: vs. Ohio St.

9/12: at Nebraska

9/19: at Indiana

9/26: vs. Purdue

10/10: vs. Iowa

10/17: at Northwestern

10/24: at Wisconsin

10/31: vs. Minnesota

11/7: at Rutgers

11/21: vs. Penn St. — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) August 5, 2020

However, the Illini Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will not take place this fall — they’re tentatively being postponed until a men’s basketball weekend early next year.

Illinois Football will officially open practice Aug. 6— it was originally scheduled to first start practice on Aug. 7, but with the season opener happening Sept. 3, the team can move it up a day.