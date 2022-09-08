CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Big Ten has released the men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Illinois is the reigning Big Ten champions, going 15-5 in league play last year to win its first regular season title since 2005. Illinois is also the winningest team in conference play over the last three years with a 44-16 league record. This stretch is the winningest in program history.

The first Big Ten game will be against Maryland on December 2.

Illinois will play seven teams twice, both home and away, those include Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Illinois plays Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers only at home, but will face Iowa, Maryland and Purdue only on the road.

The final home game at the State Farm Center is March 2nd vs Michigan and Illinois concludes regular season play at Purdue on March 5.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held in Chicago for the first time since 2019. It’s set for March 8-12 at the United Center.