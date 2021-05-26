Big Ten Media Days returning on July 22-23

(WCIA) — Big Ten Football Media Days will return this summer, a positive sign towards a more “normal” football season.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s media days will be held in person on July 22nd and 23rd. The venue, however, has been changed to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis instead of Chicago.
The Illini are scheduled to have their interviews on July 22nd. Below is the full schedule of interviews.
Thursday, July 22:
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Northwestern
Penn State
Friday, July 23:
Indiana
Iowa
Michigan State
Ohio State
Purdue
Rutgers
Wisconsin