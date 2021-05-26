Big Ten Media Days returning on July 22-23

(WCIA) — Big Ten Football Media Days will return this summer, a positive sign towards a more “normal” football season.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s media days will be held in person on July 22nd and 23rd. The venue, however, has been changed to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis instead of Chicago.

The Illini are scheduled to have their interviews on July 22nd. Below is the full schedule of interviews.

Thursday, July 22:

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Penn State

Friday, July 23:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan State

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin