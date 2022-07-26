INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WCIA) — Nothing quite let’s you know football season is around the corner like Big Ten Media days. Fresh off the heels of UCLA and USC announcing they’ll be joining the conference in 2024, the focus was more on the future than 2022.

Physically, half of the Big Ten member schools were in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium as we kick off the 2022 football season, but mentally, everyone in attendance was Hollywood dreaming, because for the first time since the surprise announcement, conference officials were able to talk at length about USC and UCLA ditching the PAC and becoming Big Ten members.

“We were very pleased with our 14 existing Big Ten member institutions, but we are incredibly excited to welcome two new members in 2024 to the Big Ten Conference, Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner said. “These are two incredible academic and athletic institutions. I get asked every single day, ‘What’s next?’ It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons, at the right time.”

One wrinkle to the jump to 16 members is what that means for the upcoming Big Ten media deal. Warren says they’ll have an announcement on that front sooner rather than later. Each school is set to make millions more per year on the deal, but Warren says he’s more focused on the service itself.

“I’m very conscientious from a media partner standpoint not to focus on the money, although that we’ll be blessed financially, but on how we can deliver content in a way that has never been delivered in college athletics ever before,” Warren said.

Illinois will arrive at media days Wednesday, represented by Bret Bielema, Chase and Sydney Brown, and Quan Martin. We’ll have coverage all day long, including a live stream of Bret Bielema’s opening press conference on all our social channels.