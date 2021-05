Big Ten announces men’s basketball opponent breakdowns

WCIA — The Big Ten announced opponent breakdowns for men’s basketball on Thursday with a 20-game league schedule featuring all teams playing seven opponents both home and away and six teams once (three home and three away).

Illinois is set to face Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers both at home and on the road. Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin will only visit State Farm Center, with the Illini traveling to Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska for single games.

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Opponents

ILLINOIS

Home & Away – Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home Only – Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away Only – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

INDIANA

Home & Away – Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home Only – Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers

Away Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

IOWA

Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

Home Only – Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away Only – Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home & Away – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Home Only – Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away Only – Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

MICHIGAN

Home & Away – Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Home Only – Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Away Only – Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE

Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home Only – Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Away Only – Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Home & Away – Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home Only – Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Away Only – Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

NEBRASKA

Home & Away – Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home Only – Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota

Away Only – Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

NORTHWESTERN

Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue

Home Only – Indiana, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away Only – Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State

OHIO STATE

Home & Away – Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away Only – Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

PENN STATE

Home & Away – Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Home Only – Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away Only – Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin

PURDUE

Home & Away – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home Only – Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State

Away Only – Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

RUTGERS

Home & Away – Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home Only – Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State

Away Only – Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern

WISCONSIN

Home & Away – Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Home Only – Iowa, Michigan, Penn State

Away Only – Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern