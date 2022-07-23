CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is into the final stretch of summer workouts. The team has been on the court with coaches for four hours per week, trying to learn how to play together.

With only four returning scholarship players, the new look roster features a lot of new faces with five freshman and three transfers, all suiting up in orange and blue for the first time. Former Illini and current Big Ten Analyst, Trent Meacham, visited practice this week and says he really likes what he’s seeing Texas Tech transfer, Terrence Shannon Junior.

“What I was pleasantly surprised with was Terrence Shannon’s communication,” Meacham said. “College guys don’t communicate very well and just the little I’ve seen, he’s been the biggest talker I’ve seen and when I say talker, I don’t mean trash talking, rah rah stuff but communicating with a purpose. I’ve just been there a couple times but I think that’s really important. Who’s got a voice on the team, who’s a leader on the team, who brings guys together when there’s some adversity? And I don’t really know if he’s that guy because I haven’t seen him enough but in just a little bit of practice that I’ve witnessed, he seems like he’s taken that upon his shoulders to be a communicator, to be a voice.”

