Big man battle on tap in Iowa City

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two of the best big men in the Big Ten will face off on Sunday when Kofi Cockburn and the Illini visit Luka Garza and Iowa.

Garza is one of only three players in the Big Ten averaging a double-double in points and rebounds, he scoring 23 points per game and pulling down 10.4 rebounds. His 23 points per contest are the most in the conference. Cockburn averages 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

“I feel like it speaks for itself, what he does. It’s the same thing every night, we face great bigs, bigs that can play and score, defend the ball,” Cockburn said. “It’s just another night being another good big.”

“We talk about how good he is but he’s got to guard Kofi and Giorgi as well. I don’t think it takes one person to guard Kofi, I don’t think it takes one person to guard Giorgi, I don’t think it takes one person to guard Luka,” Brad Underwood said. “Those guys are all good players for a reason and I think it’ll be a great team effort to do that.”

Illinois will also get Alan Griffin back from suspension. He was ejected from the Purdue game with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic. Griffin was suspended two games for the act, the Michigan and Minnesota wins. Now he’s back, with his important skill set off the bench.

“Offense rebounds, man, that’s what he brings for us. A lot of energy, that’s why we’re so excited that he’s back and that’s what he’s going to bring for us,” Andres Feliz said. “A lot of energy, a lot of productivity coming off the bench.”

“We miss his effort, we miss his energy, let alone his ability to shoot the three. That’ll be valuable tomorrow. We miss his offensive rebounding,” Underwood said. “His role won’t be any different than it was prior to him being gone and he’s going to be a valuable piece off that bench.”

Illinois and Iowa tip off at noon on Sunday from Iowa City, on FS1.