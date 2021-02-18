Big Time Sports: 3 Big Ten teams ranked in AP top 5 for first time ever

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten continues to make history in an unprecedented year for college basketball.

The conference has three teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll for the first time ever with Michigan (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4) and Illinois (No. 5).

The league also has every team back from COVID-19 layoffs after the Wolverines returned Sunday afternoon from a 22-day break to beat Wisconsin.

The win kept Michigan in first place in the standings as the Fighting Illini and Buckeyes close in on the top spot.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WTTV’s Chris Widlic and the rest of the Nexstar Nation in “Big Ten Country” will have the latest on the top basketball conference in the country on “Big Time Sports” on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.