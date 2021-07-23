Bret Bielema’s former programs attend Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — The other half of the Big Ten got their moment in the spotlight Thursday at Media Days in Indianapolis — including Bret Bielema’s old friends Wisconsin and Iowa. Bielema got his coaching start with the Hawkeyes after playing there. His last game for Wisconsin was just nine years ago in Indianapolis — three days before he bolted for Arkansas and the SEC. Now back in the Big Ten, his old colleagues know what he can bring to the Orange and Blue.

“You just go to work, and I’m sure that’s what Bret’s doing,” says Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “He’s working every day at it. Whether it’s recruiting, his players on campus, it’s just a step at a time. There’s no real magic formula for this stuff.”



“He cares a lot about it and works well with players and people,” Paul Chryst. “But big thing is, that’s what he wanted and I was happy for him to get the opportunity.”

Bielema’s first season with the Illini is officially underway. The Illini report to camp on August 1st.

