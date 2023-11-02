(WCIA) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema busy preparing for Saturday’s game at Minnesota, but he also made time last night for a Big Ten football coaches zoom with commissioner Tony Petitti.

The topic in part was Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal and the NCAA investigation. Bielema is one of the most established coaches in the league and his voice certainly carries a lot of weight, saying he trusts the decisions Petitti is making dealing with the issue.

“There’s a lot of reasons for everybody to get mad at college football right now and I get it, I join the party, there are some things that are a little out of whack,” Bielema said. “You’ve got to embrace the portal, you’ve got to embrace the things that in our conference that are making major headlines and stories. I really love Tony (Petitti) and what he’s brought to the table and you know it’s going to be something that will probably shape a lot of things in the future about what’s happened in the past but all I can do is worry about playing Minnesota and see what we can do.”