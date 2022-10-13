CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini football starting lineup may look a bit different for Saturday’s game. Some key players for Illinois are fighting some injuries and they may not see the field Saturday against Minnesota.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that starting quarterback Tommy Devito was taking reps at practice, but it will be a game time decision if the Syracuse transfer will play Saturday.

Devito left the game last week against Iowa with an ankle injury. Bielema said Art Sitkowski is ready to take on the roll. Bielema also gave an update on other players including Isaiah Williams, Taz Nicholson and more.

“Isaiah has been really good,” Bielema said. “He’s actually got practices in. I think we’ll be able to see him I think for sure. Taz is continuing to track in the right direction. Tommy, don’t know. That’s going to have to be something, we don’t want to make sure that we make a decision on the front end here that could effect long term, so Darkangelo will be back with us and feel good. Not quite there, Josh McCray. It’s a continue of days and see where he’s at.”