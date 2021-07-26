Bielema, Illini football coaches tee it up at QB Club outing

SAVOY (WCIA) — Football coaches and golf usually don’t go together, there’s just never enough time to play, but Illini head coach Bret Bielema made it mandatory his entire staff was on the course Monday. All 26 groups at the Illini Quarterback Club’s annual outing had either an Illini assistant coach or support staff member playing with each team. A day off meant different things to different coaches.

“I don’t even know what a scramble is,” Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson said. “So we’re going to get out here and enjoy and have some fun.”



“It’s a chance to get out here and enjoy a bunch of Illini fans and just have fun,” Illinois associate head coach Kevin Kane said. “Hopefully they use my ball one time and if that’s the case then it’s been a good day.”

Bielema has only played golf twice in the last three years but was posted up on the 18th hole Monday, hitting a shot for each group. He was key in making sure his entire staff was in attendance and interacting with the players, something that didn’t always happen previously.



“Since day one, we’ve said we’re in this thing all together, it’s going to take all of us and this is just another good step in that right direction,” Bielema said. “For us as coaches to show up in full force today to supporters that have been here through generations so it’s really kind of a cool way to give back to the community.”