Bielema formally introduced as new Illinois football coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema isn’t wasting any time getting to work. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach was in the office at 5 a.m. Monday morning on his first full day on the job in Champaign. Hours of meetings and media obligations followed, including a formal introduction by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. It’s all part of a homecoming of sorts for the 50-year old, who was raised in Prophetstown, just outside the Quad Cities.

“I couldn’t be more excited to the head coach at the University of Illinois,” Bielema said. “It really has come full circle for me, to be born in Silvis, Illinois at Illini Hospital. I remember filling that out on a form when I was at another institution and how ironic that was, and to bring it to this moment where we’re at today.”

Bielema brings an established resume to the table. He went 97-58 overall in 12 seasons with the Badgers and Razorbacks. A 37-19 record in the Big Ten included three straight Rose Bowl appearances in his final three years before departing for Fayetteville. Bielema struggled in the SEC, only winning 11 of his 40 league games, but did take the program to three straight bowl games.

“He’s a big culture guy,” Whitman said. “He’s an excellent relationship builder, which I think will serve him well in recruiting and our local community. And as we talked to people from support staff to coaches, to former players, to administration, truly not one person had a ill word to say about Bret.”

Getting Illinois back to consistent relevancy starts with learning about his new team. Building relationships over Zoom will be the norm the next month for Bielema. The Illini players have either already left campus or will be departing this week to go home for the holidays. They won’t be back on campus until the second semester starts in late January.

“Just getting on the same page,” Bielema said. “I met a couple of them as I’m walking around the building and I don’t know their names, I don’t know their story and what makes them who they are. That’s gotta be the biggest thing we’ve got to accomplish.”

A lot will be decided between now and when the players return. Hiring assistant coaches is one of the top priorities for Bielema, who says he has a good idea of who he wants on his staff. His assistant coach salary pool will be about $1 million higher than Lovie Smith had, according to Whitman. The $5 million for assistants means Bielema will have the resources to hire a big name for both coordinator positions, setting the foundation for success.

Both Whitman and Bielema made it clear, they’re in this for the long haul but aren’t ruling out a quick turnaround either. The NCAA is allowing all athletes to return for an extra year of eligibility next season due to COVID-19. Combine that with the immediate transfer rule that expected to pass next month, and it could mean a significantly different roster next season. Bielema has qualified for 10 bowl games in 12 seasons as a head coach. Illinois has only been to 10 bowl games in 30 years.

“I think that’s the thing Josh said to me early on in this process is to sustain success,” Bielema said. “It’s not just to have success, cause that can be short lived. It’s to sustain success. And the part we have to do as coaches is to put together a staff, put together a calendar, put together a plan to allow those kids to understand what it means to have success over a period of time.”