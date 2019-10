CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- We've seen this act before. Mitch Trubisky goes down with an injury and Chase Daniel gets rushed in from the sideline to replace him. It happened last year and Sunday it happened again.

"It was crazy because it felt like Mitch's injury was happening in slow motion. He was literally right across from me maybe five yards," said Daniel after the game.

The Bears still won't say what exactly the injury is. Monday afternoon Matt Nagy would not confirm a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Trubisky has a dislocated shoulder and a slightly torn labrum. Nagy said the Bears need to wait for more information. If Trubisky won't play this coming Sunday against the Raiders Daniel will be the guy.

"When you get your opportunities you're never really know when they're going to come as a backup quarterback, so my mindset is always just be ready," said Daniel. "I wanted to go out there and just act as confident as possible because I felt confident."