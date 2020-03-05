BHRA punches ticket to Sweet 16

PONTIAC (WCIA) — The Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball team continues to make history. The Blue Devils (33-0) remained undefeated Tuesday night, beating Coal City 58-48 at the Class 2A Pontiac sectional.

“Yeah we’re just taking it one game at a time, you know, keeping our composure in and out of games, in and out of practices,” BHRA senior guard Drew Reifsteck said. “Every day we’re staying locked in



“We know that each round, each opponent is going to be a little bit tougher and we’ve prepared for that,” BHRA head coach Gary Tidwell said. “Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence so we’re excited to be in the finals on Friday.”

BHRA could face Paxton-Buckley-Loda in that sectional final Friday night, if the Panthers can beat Joliet Catholic on Wednesday.