BHRA looks to continue “decade of dominance”

BISMARCK (WCIA) — Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin football has been the standard of excellence in the Vermilion Valley Conference the past decade, winning seven out of 10 league championships, and the Blue Devils have no plans to slow down anytime soon. BHRA head coach Mark Dodd had t-shirts made with the slogan “Decade of Dominance” written on the front, and his record speaks for itself. Dodd is 104-40 in 14 years with the program, winning 76 percent of his games the past five years.

“I think with the tradition that we’ve established here, that our kids just kind of come in and expect success,” Dodd said. “And, we certainly hope that continues. They work really hard, they do what we ask them to do, and really that’s the key.”



“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, if there’s one place to be I want to be a Bismarck,” BHRA senior quarterback and Mark’s son, Dawson Dodd said.



“With us winning conference last year, and coming into it again this season, of course there’s momentum going into it,” BHRA senior wide receiver Mason Hackman said.

The Blue Devils are playing a new look schedule this season, with the Vermilion Valley joining forces with the Sangamon Valley Conference. The VVC North features six teams from the old SVC in Watseka, Clifton Central, Momence, Seneca, Dwight and Iroquois West. The new VVC South is BHRA, Salt Fork, Westville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood. They are two separate conferences with each sending a champion to the playoffs, but they will play crossover games against each other to round out the schedule.

BHRA opens the season hosting Clifton Central in one of the best games of the season on paper. The Comets won the SVC with a 6-0 record in the spring, the Blue Devils went 5-1.